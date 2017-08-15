Parents reminded to book eye tests for children

PARENTS are being reminded to put eye tests on their to-do lists before their children go back to school in September.

An opticians in Gosport is highlighting the importance of making eye tests an annual occurrence for children.

Manager of Scrivens Opticians in Gosport High Street Hannah Gordon said: ‘Being able to see properly is vital to a child’s learning and undiagnosed sight problems can be detrimental to their achievement, behaviour and enjoyment of school.

‘Even though most children get a basic check of their eyes in reception years at school, this doesn’t always check everything that’s covered in a full eye examination at an opticians.’

She added: ‘The summer break is an ideal time to book an eye test.’