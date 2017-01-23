PATRICK NICHOLLS: The chance to enjoy the art of singing

RESONATE is a new choir for Portsmouth.

It began last year and is just for adults.

Resonate is all about having fun.

We’re not looking for professional singers, we’re not planning to cut an album or perform at the Royal Opera House.

Instead, we want to give anyone with a little time on their hands the chance to enjoy the art of singing in a relaxed and positive atmosphere.

The choir is free of charge and open to anyone who has a passion for singing.

We meet every Friday, term-time only, from 11.30am to 12.30pm, at the Central Library, Guildhall Square in Portsmouth.

It has been created to give anyone who enjoys singing the chance to join an enthusiastic group of people who share a passion for singing engaging, well-known and exciting music.

There are termly ensemble concerts by Portsmouth Music Hub, which choir members are welcome to take part in but are not under any pressure to do so.

It is totally up to the individual.

To join Resonate or to find out more please call Portsmouth Music Hub on (023) 9237 5655 or email portsmouthmusichub@portsmouthcc.gov.uk.

