Search

Children in Need: Mengham Infant School’s day takes the biscuit

Year R getting creative making cookies Picture: Aimee Rockett
Year R getting creative making cookies Picture: Aimee Rockett
The Novatech Children in Need event Picture: Rachel Edge

Children in Need: Computer firm Novatech launches 24-hour challenge

0
Have your say

Mengham Infant School took part in activities for Children in Need and with everyone dressed up excitement was high.

All reception classes were taking part in different activities.

Mengham Infant School Picture: Aimee Rockett

Mengham Infant School Picture: Aimee Rockett

Turtle Class and Squid Class were outside in the playground, taking part in football obstacle courses or hopping on their bikes to see how many laps of the play area they could do in 10 minutes.

The other classes were making biscuits which they later sold to their parents with one of the children saying that her ‘favourite part was selling them’.

Others were seeing how many beans they could place from pot to pot with tweezers and Shark Class were doing the same with sweets.

Deputy headteacher Mr Young was said: ‘The main value in our school is caring. This whole week is linked with Children in Need and to care for children who need a bit of extra help. We like to encourage co-operative behaviour and helping others and caring, which are the main values of Children in Need.’

Pudsey Bear

Pudsey Bear