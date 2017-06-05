Club will help older people make friends and have fun

A NEW club which is aimed at combating loneliness among older people is starting this month.

Brendoncare is opening a Saturday club at Portchester Library where there will be quizzes, puzzles and games?

The first one is on June 17 and organisers hope people will make friends and have fun.

Edwin Ingleton is Brendoncare’s head of club services.

Mr Ingleton said: ‘We know from experience that people live happier and more fulfilled lives if they are able to enjoy the companionship of like-minded people and mix with friends.

‘Loneliness doesn’t suddenly stop at 5pm on a Friday night.

‘And it is why offering social opportunities at the weekend is so important.

‘Because that is when many other services don’t run and families may be busy with other commitments.’

Brendoncare runs a range of interest clubs for older people across Hampshire and Dorset.

These include exercise clubs, clubs which meet in local pubs, singing groups and even a new gardening club.

They also run care homes across the two counties and supported housing for older people.

A selection of clubs meet in local libraries at the weekends and the Portchester club is the latest one to be launched by the charity.

The club will begin at 10am and run until midday, every Saturday in the library, which is in West Street, Portchester.

The weekly cost, on a pay-as-you-go basis, is £2.50, which includes refreshments.

More information about all of Brendoncare’s clubs, including the new Portchester Library club, can be found by calling 01962 852133.

Alternatively, go to brendoncare.org.uk/clubs.

