Colourful carnival and big Portsea parade show ‘Portsmouth at its best’

PORTSEA was turned into a riot of colour as it hosted its first carnival – after hard work from a group of locals determined to put on an event.

Hundreds of people joined the procession on Saturday and marched through Portsea’s streets.

Children in fancy-dress costumes before the judging. Picture: Keith Woodland (171003-0087)

Planning for the event, which was put on by Portsea Events Group, began in January, but the organisers had dreamt of holding a carnival in their area for much longer.

PEG chairwoman Amie Phillips said: ‘We want to celebrate Portsea people, that’s what this is about.

‘We’ve got The Portsmouth Youth Club out with us today and people from across the area wanting to join in.

‘Some of us PEG members were in youth clubs ourselves and we remember the local carnivals which are few and far between now.

The carnival parade Picture: Keith Woodland (171003-0071)

‘It’s exciting to be able to bring something back to Portsea.’

Amid the colourful outfits, loud whistles and bright bunting was the sound of celebration, as event organisers gathered people together to begin the march.

Local businesses, school children and a dance class all got involved.

Huge craft ships were created and carried throughout the event.

The scene at the John Pounds Centre Picture: Keith Woodland (171003-0090)

A dance group made their way through the streets and musical group Drum Nation was banging out a beat to keep the procession going.

Amie said: ‘We had around 500 people taking part in the parade and around 1,000 people attending.’

Afterwards there was a rodeo, candy floss, Punch and Judy.

Amie added: ‘The event wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the local Portsea people but we also want to thank Brenda Tregarthen and Richard Shaw for helping to facilitate the day. Fred Willett and Bryan Clarke were also instrumental as they ensured the roads were kept closed.’

One of the fancy dress characters in the carnival Picture: Keith Woodland (171003-0062)

Stephen Morgan, Portsmouth South MP and city councillor for Charles Dickens ward, said: ‘It was fantastic to join local people and community groups at the Portsea Carnival today.

‘The event was a huge success, and showed Pompey at its best. Well done to the team of organisers from PEG North and South. They did a brilliant job giving their time up for free and did our community proud.’