Councillor and Muslim group condemn terror attack

THE county council leader and the Winchester Muslim Cultural Association have spoken out condemning the terror attack in Manchester.

Cllr Roy Perry and Peer Jada Qureshi sent their condolences and sympathy to the bereaved families, and those who have been injured.

Mr Qureshi said: ‘The Quran eloquently and powerfully explains that taking one innocent life is like taking the life of all humanity, and saving one innocent life is like saving the whole of humanity.

‘As a British Muslim and lawyer, we must all stand together to uphold these universal principles of life.’

Cllr Perry and Mr Qureshi were the founding co-chairmen of Hampshire’s Interfaith Network, which promotes mutual understanding between people of faith.

Cllr Perry added: ‘In Hampshire, as in England as a whole, we are fortunate to enjoy good intercommunity relations and all decent people of all faiths and none, condemn attacks on innocent people and children.

‘Our reaction in Hampshire will be to continue to develop and extend those good relations we enjoy between our faith communities.’

At the councils annual general meeting it held a minute of silence for those killed.

Cllr Perry had previously sent a letter to the Lord Mayor of Manchester, Councillor Eddy Newman expressing the sympathy of the people of Hampshire to all in Manchester that night who had suffered from the attack.