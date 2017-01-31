Exclusive concert to reward students for school attendance

FIVE hundred students were rewarded with an exclusive concert for achieving 100 per cent attendance during the autumn term.

Year 10 students from nine schools across Portsmouth took part in the Get Involved initiative run by Capital FM and Portsmouth City Council.

Councillor Neill Young said: ‘The Get Involved attendance campaign was an innovative approach to take with schools and gave our year 10 students added incentive to attend school every day.’

The gig staged at the New Theatre Royal, featured pop star Anne-Marie whose top hits include Alarm and the Christmas number one hit Rockabye.

Assistant headteacher at Priory School, Carol Roberts said: ‘It has really boosted motivation and it is so fantastic such a big radio station would want to invest in our children.’

Breakfast presenters of Capital South coast, Jono and Emma hosted proceedings and congratulated all the pupils..

Managing editor at Capital FM, Pete Simmons added: ‘It’s a win-win situation. Every kid in here has improved their attendance and the event couldn’t have gone any better.’

Fiona Rogers, assistant headteacher at Mayfield School said: ‘There has been a positive impact on attendance and Mayfield school has enjoyed working with Capital and year 10 on the Get Involved campaign.’

Whilst Amy Harris from Admiral Lord Nelson School, added: ‘My friends have all been coming in more and it was something to look forward to.’

The event was broadcast over social media by students who danced and sang along to some of Anne Marie’s new tunes. The multiple Brit-nominated singer told the teenagers: ‘Well done for sticking in school and I hope you enjoyed that.’

The schools that took part were Admiral Lord Nelson School, Charter Academy, King Richard School, Mayfield School, Miltoncross Academy, Priory School, Springfield School, St Edmunds School and Trafalgar School.