Guildhall hosts ‘Heritage Days’

PORTSMOUTH Guildhall is continuing to open its doors to the public this summer with a run of themed events.

As part of this year’s Heritage Open Days, the site will be offering free, exclusive and unique behind-the-scenes experiences.

On September 8, members of the public to see some of the city’s finest collection in a ‘See the City’s Silverware’ event.

The collection of predominantly silver pieces includes items such as The Bodkin Cup, made in 1525 and presented to the city by the widow of Francis Bodkin, a man who stood as mayor three times.

Other pieces said to be on show include The Great Mace, presented to the city in 1658 and The Herman Salver and Ewer bearing the hallmarks of 1637.

The pieces to be showcased are rare, such as the City of Portsmouth’s Civic Plate and a copper and silver plated model of HMS Victory which was presented by the Royal Navy in 1965.

The display will give the public a chance to relive some of Portsmouth’s history and bring to life some of these precious moments as many will have survived the Guidlhall’s bombing during the Blitz of 1941.

The silverware will be on display from 11am to midday and 2pm to 3pm.

And music fans will be keen to attend the Guildhall on September 9.

The Portsmouth Music Experience and Isle of Wight Festival Exhibition, 1968 to 1970 will give visitors the chance to explore and meet the curator of two exhibitions.

The Portsmouth Music Experience will reflect on the history of the Guildhall and the part it has played in Portsmouth’s wider music scene, covering the 1950s to present day events. The history will be presented through a collection of photographs, video and audio content and other memorabilia.

The Isle of Wight Festival Exhibition is said to be the most comprehensive exhibition ever to be produced about the ‘Last Great Event’ and its two precedents. Nigel Grundy will answer questions on these events.