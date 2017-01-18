IZZY NICHOLLS: We’re so proud of Vanessa’s fantastic achievement

VANESSA Duggan is the activities coordinator at our Hamble Heights care home at Park Gate.

Last month she was announced as the regional winner at The Great British Care Awards 2016.

The awards are a series of regional events throughout England and are a celebration of distinction within the care sector.

The awards pay tribute to those individuals who have demonstrated outstanding excellence within their field of work.

Vanessa was recognised for her creativity, enthusiasm and dedication in bringing smiles to our residents’ faces every day with fun and engaging projects, activities and events.

She was compelled to work in the care sector to help adults with learning difficulties after looking after her own son who has severe learning difficulties.

It was within the care sector that Vanessa found an aptitude and she delights in planning activities for residents.

She joined Hamble Heights, as activities coordinator in 2014 and told me: ‘I love working with the residents and getting to know them all.

‘Every day is different and it is so heart-warming and rewarding when I see our residents smiling and enjoying themselves.

‘I was delighted to be nominated by Hamble Heights and over the moon to actually win the award for the south-west.’

We are incredibly proud of Vanessa and this fantastic achievement.

Vanessa has the exceptional ability to uplift residents and the care team alike with her positive and innovative approach, successfully engaging and involving everyone in activities.

This accomplishment is testament to her cheerful disposition – which is a vital attribute.

Vanessa will be attending the judging day of the national finals of The Great British Care Awards next month. The winner will be announced in March.

Izzy Nicholls is director of Encore Care Homes, which runs Hamble Heights