KATE HUMBLE: ‘I don’t know why we haven’t done Nude Watch yet!’

Former Springwatch presenter Kate Humble tells Gabrielle Fagan about loving ageing, stripping off, staying fit and why she’ll never ever change a nappy...

TV presenter and writer, Kate Humble, 48, is known for her roles on wildlife shows such as Springwatch and Lambing Live, and has travelled the world for a host of travel documentaries.

Sometimes I feel compelled to take my clothes off and have a nudie dance Kate Humble

She runs a farm in the Wye Valley with her husband, TV producer and director, Ludo Graham, 56, and their three dogs. These are the things that make her tick...

BEING ON THE MOVE

‘I’ve always been a very restless individual and wanted to be a nomad when I was a child.

‘I love what travel and movement and new places and experiences does for my psyche, and it’s essential to me so that I’m liveable with. Luckily, my husband understands that.

‘In my 20-year TV career I’ve been to some wonderful, far-flung places. I love getting away from it all, and we live in the back of beyond, but every so often Ludo and I have need for a quick fix of city life and we go on long weekends walking around our favourite cities – Amsterdam, Paris and Barcelona.’

AGEING

‘I’m heading to the milestone 50, but I’m enjoying ageing. A new confidence has crept up on me in the past few years and I’m so much more comfortable in my skin.

‘I love that I don’t get so screwed up about what people think about me or my appearance anymore.

‘I’m comfortable revealing my opinions, and declaring what I do and don’t like. It’s a relief not to worry about trying to be cool, which I did when I was younger.’

STRIPPING OFF

‘I don’t know why British people are so obsessed with nudity in a weird, unhealthy way. We’ve all got bodies and we’ve all got wobbly bits.

‘I’ve stripped off loads of times on camera when there are good reasons for it. I did it recently to go wild swimming, and have no qualms about it.

I don’t know why we haven’t done Nude Watch yet!

‘I’m actually not a nudist, but sometimes I feel compelled to take my clothes off and have a nudie dance – not for anyone else, I do it on my own. It’s my way of connecting with nature.

‘We have a little shack in France by a lake and I hardly ever wear clothes when we’re there, and I swim naked.’

HEALTH

‘I’m probably fitter than I’ve ever been. Weekly muscle strength training sessions with a personal trainer, which I started in January, have transformed me. I do two hours of weights, core building, repetitions of pull-ups and lunges.

‘I cherish my good health because my job’s very physical and I need to stay fit for it.

‘If I haven’t run 10 kilometres with my dogs and clocked up 20,000 steps in a day, I feel I’ve been pretty inactive.

‘I eat fresh home-cooked food, lots of fruit and vegetables and don’t drink much alcohol.

‘I have intermittent insomnia, not helped by travelling to different time zones and working funny hours, but these days I don’t stress about it. I just read a book or go for a run with the dogs in the early hours.’

NO CHILDREN

‘I’m just one of nature’s freaks, or whatever people think I am, in that I just never wanted kids, never had a biological clock ticking away, never had a maternal gene, never wanted to hold someone else’s baby and certainly never wanted to change a nappy. I knew from the age of 14 motherhood wasn’t for me.

‘My husband and I are freelancers and live a sort of insecure, hand-to-mouth financial existence and we both travel a lot and that wouldn’t have been the right way of life for children anyway, in my view.

‘I’ve got hundreds of godchildren, whom I adore. I write the children a letter and say I’m totally honoured, but unqualified for the role, but I’ll talk to them when they’re 16 and that I know stuff about their parents, so when they’re really annoying them, they can come to me and I’ll dish the dirt!’

