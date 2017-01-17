KIDS’ PARTIES: Spooktastic ninth birthday for fearless Maddison

It was a birthday spook-tacular of magic and mischief for Maddison Crockford-Reid as she celebrated turning nine years old.

Maddison, along with 45 of her friends from school, put on their scariest costumes for an afternoon of ghoulish fun and games at Hillside and Wymering Community Centre, Paulsgrove.

‘We threw a Halloween party for her a little while ago’, says Maddison’s mother, Michelle Reid. ‘Now whenever she has a birthday party, she asks us if she can dress up as a witch for it!’

Entertainment came from Nikki the Magic Lady, who came to the party under her alter ego, Izzy Wizzy Witch.

Maddison, who suffers from a rare strain of metabolic disorder Sanfilippo syndrome, enjoyed a Halloween-themed disco and traditional party games, as well as meeting Izzy Wizzy Witch’s magic bunny, Smudge.

‘Usually with a nine-year-old’s birthday party, all the parents drop off their kids and then come back to pick them up at the end,’ says Michelle, who has set up the Miracle 4 Maddi fund to raise money towards finding a cure for Sanfilippo syndrome. ‘But this time all the parents decided to stick around for all the fun!

‘Maddi had a fantastic time, that’s for sure.’

To donate to Miracle 4 Maddi, go to gofundme.com/miracle4maddi

For more information on Nikki The Magic Lady, go to nikkithemagiclady.co.uk