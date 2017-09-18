Last chance to get your salon recognised this year

This is your final call for entries for this year’s Hair and Beauty Awards.

Fareham College has entered this year’s awards to celebrate its students and the success of the hair and beauty courses it runs.

Taylor Hoile, 19, from Gosport, is a Level 2 Hairdressing Apprentice at Salon 141 at Fareham College and has been entered for the Apprentice of the Year award.

Taylor said: ‘I’m really proud to be nominated for this award.

‘It’s been amazing to work in a commercial salon environment as part of my apprenticeship with Fareham College and deal with customers directly.’

Taylor previously studied at Bay House School, in Gomer Lane, Gosport.

He added: ‘I get involved with cutting, colouring, perming, blow-drying and styling and am responsible for making sure that our clients are satisfied and happy with the end results.’

Fareham College offers a range of vocational courses and apprenticeships and has an onsite salon and restaurant.

Taylor, who said the college supports him, said: ‘I chose to do an apprenticeship because I wanted to be independent and get myself prepared for the outside world.

‘The college has supported me, through putting me on the traineeship to developing my skills and gaining my level one in maths.

‘I would definitely recommend an apprenticeship to a school leaver.’

The college is applying for Junior Hairdresser of the Year, Beauty Therapist of the Year and Training Centre of Excellence Award.