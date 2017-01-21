Man racially abused after brain injury leaves him with Polish accent

A British dad-of-two has been told to “go back to where he came from” after an industrial brain injury left him speaking with a Polish accent.

Robert Paling, 37, was left with brain damage after he was exposed to dangerous levels of carbon monoxide in a “catastrophic” accident.

Robert Paling

This means he now suffers from foreign accent syndrome with broken speech and a Polish accent.

Robert, from Hull, said: “It’s been very upsetting. Some people have told me to go back to where I come from.” Robert, who worked as a joiner, was exposed to the deadly gas while working at a fish factory in Hull in October 2015, the Hull Daily Mail reported .