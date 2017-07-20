Mum’s fury at mouldy McDonald’s burger bun

IT WAS supposed to be a quick and tasty lunch with a friend and her nephew.

But Sarah Mayes was distraught to find she had bitten into a mouldy McDonald’s burger bun.

The revelation came moments after the 44-year-old from Purbrook as well as her friend, had their order of two quarter-pounders exchanged because it was cold.

It was only until she had taken a bite out of the newly-served burger that she realised its bun was mouldy.

Sarah, who visited the fast food giant’s West Street branch in Havant on Friday, said: ‘We started eating our meals and my friend said hers was mouldy.

‘I took them back again, then realised mine had mould on too. I felt sick because I had eaten some of the burger.’

After raising the issue with the branch manager, Sarah was told the bag containing the batch of buns she had eaten from was thrown away.

She and her friend were then given a full refund.

In a statement responding to the situation, a McDonald’s spokesperson said: ‘We are sorry to hear about Ms Mayes’ experience.

‘Food quality and safety are of the utmost importance to us and we place great emphasis on quality control, following rigorous standards in order to avoid any imperfections.

‘As soon as this matter was brought to our attention, we apologised to Ms Mayes and launched an internal investigation.

‘As a precaution, we removed all buns with the same expiry date from the restaurant.

‘Our customer services team has been in touch to apologise and offered vouchers as a goodwill gesture, in addition to the full refund which Ms Mayes accepted at the time.’

But the apology, says Sarah, is not enough.

‘We will never be going to McDonald’s again. If they were happy to serve mouldy buns, then what else is mouldy?

‘They should be checking these sorts of things before the food goes out.

‘I will go to Burger King instead from now on.’