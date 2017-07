Museums reveal line-up of summer activities for famililes

Have your say

Families stuck for something to do over the holidays can try events at Portsmouth museums, including children’s activities, model displays and a craft fair.

Portsmouth City Council’s museums include Southsea Castle, Portsmouth Museum and Cumberland House natural history museum, and during the summer holidays there are extra events on.

For details go to www.portsmouthmuseums.co.uk and click on the venue.

n Tuesday, August 1, Southsea Castle: kings, queens and court jesters family craft activities.

n Wednesday, August 2, Portsmouth Museum: Sherlock Holmes family crafts.

n Tuesday, August 8, Southsea Castle: Sandcastles and crabs family crafts.

n Wednesday, August 9, Portsmouth Museum: Solent Meccano Club drop-in day for children and adults.

n Wednesday, August 16, Portsmouth Museum: Model railway show plus historic vehicle.

n Saturday, August 19, Cumberland House natural history museum: Southsea Wildlife Watch family activities.

n Sunday 20 August, Southsea Castle: Keep Makers Market.

n Wednesday 30 August, Portsmouth Museum. Scalextric displays in the activities room.