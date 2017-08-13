Navy employee retires after 42 years

AN EMPLOYEE from HMS Collingwood was honoured after 42 years of serving the Royal Navy.

Christopher Hayward received a framed valedictory certificate from Capt Andy Jordan ADC RN, Commanding Officer of HMS Collingwood, at a ceremony in the Base’s Unit Personnel Office.

Capt Jordan said: ‘There are lots of nice things I get to do in my job and one of the nicest is to recognise when someone has done so much for the service.

‘As someone who has served the navy for 42 years in one guise or another, the end of that time is definitely worth marking and on behalf of the Service, I would like to say thank Chris very much for everything he has done.’

Chris also served on HMS Liverpool in the South Atlantic immediately after the Falklands Conflict.

Chris continued to support the navy as a civilian working for Flagship, VT Flagship, Babcock and finally Interserve, clocking up 14 years as HMS Collingwood’s Unit Personnel Office Supervisor.

Reflecting on his long career Chris said: ‘My most outstanding memory in the Royal Navy is being on board Ark Royal for HM Queen Elizabeth’s Silver Jubilee, being in the Guard and speaking with the Queen.’