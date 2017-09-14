Peter Andre surprises fans with filming visit to Stubbington

Have your say

A POP star and TV presenter got the hearts racing when he was spotted on a housing estate.

Peter Andre is in the midst of filming for a new season of 60 Minute Makeover and one lucky resident from Marks Road in Stubbington is set for a big surprise.

Carly-Marie Andrews from Gosport got a photo with the singer and reality star when she heard he was in the area.

She said: ‘I couldn’t believe how close I was to him.

‘I have been a fan for years and it was a great experience to see him face to face and I was really excited.’

Peter caused a stir in the Fareham area as residents took to social media to share their sightings and photos they got with the star.

Many people went to the road near to Crofton Secondary School, including mother-of-two Catherine Griffin.

Catherine, from Gosport, has been a fan of the Australian singer since she was a teenager.

The 31 year-old said: ‘His posters were all over my walls when I was a teenage girl.’

Catherine added: ‘I got there at 7pm and waited with my two girls.

‘Due to running late he was not able to stay for pictures as he needed to get home to his family but he waved, smiled and said hello as he walked to a car.

‘One child gave him a gift and he kissed her on the cheek and gave out fist pumps as he went past, stopping to stroke a dog on his way.’

His management team confirmed he was filming in the area.

Peter Andre’s 60 Minute Makeover is a programme that was on ITV until 2014 and features an entire house getting a fresh new look in just one hour.

Homeowners are typically nominated by friends or family members who feel they are deserving of a surprise home makeover.

Peter has been filming his new series, including an episode in Littlehampton on Tuesday.

The new series will be broadcast on TV channel Quest Red and is expected to premiere later this year.