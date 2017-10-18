Portsmouth man to star in ITV reality show for people weighing 18-30 stone

A PORTSMOUTH man is set to star in a new reality show on ITV.

David West from Copnor will hit screens across the nation next week when he appears in The 18-30 Stone Holiday.

Shot over 10 days, the prime time show will feature eight Brits as they travel to The Resort, on the remote Bahamian island of Eleuthera.

While it may look like any other hotel, The Resort is the world’s only holiday destination custom-built for guests over 30 stone.

Each one of its rooms has been altered to suit the fuller figure, its chairs and doorways have been widened and its bed frames have been reinforced with two-inch steel bars.

As 29-year-old 18-stone David – alongside seven others – prepares to descend on the island in the eyes of the nation, he says viewers can expect scenes to be ‘emotional’.

He said: ‘I haven’t seen the final edit for myself yet, but I am really looking forward to watching it on TV for real.

‘This is going to be emotional for people at home. It’s not a weight-loss show like many you tend to see on TV – as we’re not contestants as such – but a documentary where we all really open up about our lives and how we got to where we are.

‘Often when people see someone who is obese, all they focus on is weight. But behind that weight, there’s a story to that person they don’t know about.

‘Hopefully this show will open a few eyes to a new way of thinking.’

Formerly weighing in at about 10st during his early 20s, David began to pile on the pounds after a break-up – resulting in him losing his home and his friends.

But after he saw an advert for the show on social media, he knew immediately he wanted to apply.

He said: ‘I’d had a really bad day at work when I saw an ad for the show – I decided to just go for it. I was quickly asked to take part in Skype interviews, before I was finally selected from nearly 3,000 applicants.

‘There was only about two weeks from the moment I applied to the moment we started filming – it was crazy. But the whole experience was incredible and I’m determined to change my lifestyle now.

‘The group on the show has remained good friends since, which is lovely.’

Watch The 18-30 Stone Holiday on ITV1 at 9pm on Tuesday, October 24.