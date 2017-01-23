Sherlock was set for place in city’s Northern Quarter

THE latest Sherlock Holmes museum plans come after the collapse of hopes to include a similar attraction in the proposed Northern Quarter shopping and leisure hub.

In January 2014, Portsmouth Cultural Partnership suggested a multimedia experience dedicated to Sherlock Holmes in the city could blend in with shops and restaurants to attract people to the area.

But by November that year, the plans were dropped as developer Centros – which had hoped to bring the complete scheme to life on the former site of the Tricorn Centre – pulled the plug due to financial concerns.

The Northern Quarter Sherlock attraction, which could have included holograms of characters, and re-enactments of plots and Holmes’ life at his home in 221B Baker Street, London, was expected to cost in the region of £25m.