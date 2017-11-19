Strictly star Giovanni’s coming to Portsmouth (but you’ll have to wait until next year!)

Have your say

HE’s currently wowing Strictly fans with his dance partner Debbie McGee.

But fans Giovanni Pernice can now book a date in their diary to see him in Portsmouth.

He is performing at The Kings Theatre in Albert Road on April 19 next year.

Giovanni will be joined by seven more professional dancers, including Luba Mushtuk, as his leading lady.

Luba has most recently been seen dancing on the BBC hit show with Giovanni, to the vocal talents of

musical theatre star, Sheridan Smith.

The show will tell an epic tale of love and passion, with dances such as the Paso Doble and the

Argentine Tango, plus you can expect other favourites like the Charleston, the Viennese Waltz and of

course it has to have the Jive, seeing as Giovanni is the current Guinness World Record Holder for

having the world’s fastest jive kicks and flicks.

Tickets are now on sale directly through the theatre. There are also

a limited number of VIP tickets available at most venues on the tour, where people can meet Giovanni before

the show, get a signed print and have photo opportunities.