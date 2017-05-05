‘Superhero’ to give a talk at university

TICKETS are now available for a talk given by an adventurer and author.

Jamie McDonald, a world-record-holding adventurer, bestselling author, motivational speaker and founder of Superhero Foundation, will be giving a free public lecture called Anyone Can be a Superhero at the University of Portsmouth on Wednesday.

Jamie was the first person in history to run 5,000 miles (or 200 marathons) across Canada without the aid of a support crew and raising more than £250,000 for sick children across the world

He ran in -40C weather, surviving all kinds of injuries and traumas on the road and wearing through 13 pairs of trainers – and he did it all dressed as the superhero, the Flash.

The talk is from 6pm to 7pm, followed by a drinks reception, in the University’s Portland Building, Portland Street, Portsmouth PO1 3AH

Admission is free, but please book a place at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/anyone-can-be-a-superhero-tickets-33395967237