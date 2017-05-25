Taverners and lottery help pay for new minibus for Cosham school

PUPILS will be able to go out on more day trips and residential visits thanks to the donation of a new minibus.

Redwood Park Academy in Cosham was handed the keys for its new green vehicle by the Lord’s Taverners.

Money was also contributed by the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The new 16-seat minibus means more students are able to go off-site, which is a key part of the school’s curriculum.

It adds to the school’s fleet of four vehicles.

Headteacher Alison Beane said: ‘The pupils and staff at Redwood Park Academy are absolutely delighted.

‘Our whole school curriculum focuses on active, creative and practical learning with as much time spent out in the community as possible.

‘For this to take place we need to be able to transport groups of pupils safely to the various venues.

‘We would all like to thank Lord’s Taverners for their support and we look forward to making the most of the opportunities that having a new minibus brings.’

Since 1976, the Lord’s Taverners has supplied more than 1,150 accessible minibuses across schools in the UK.

Members who had helped with the fundraising for the vehicle went along to the school earlier this week to have a tour and meet pupils.

They were told about how the bus would help the pupils, aged 11 to 16, who are disabled or have learning difficulties.

Paul Robin, chief executive of the Lord’s Taverners, said: ‘We believe that sport and recreation are essential for all young people, regardless of ability or background.

‘This minibus will help Redwood Park pupils get out and enjoy new places and experiences in Portsmouth.

‘We are proud to support the staff, parents and young people of the school and we thank the People’s Postcode Lottery for their continued support.’