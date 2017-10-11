The JP South Hair and Beauty shortlist revealed

Have your say

OUR shortlist has finally been revealed – and all of those who made the cut are in with a chance of getting a trophy at this year’s JP South Hair and Beauty Awards.

A black tie evening dinner will be held on Saturday, November 4 at the Hilton Brighton Metropole to celebrate the industry’s top salons and individuals.

Reception drinks will be served from 7.15pm followed by dinner, the awards ceremony and dancing.

Tickets are available from www.jpsouthevents.co.uk The deadline for tickets is October 26.

Junior Stylist of the Year

* Chaniece Collins – Your Hairdressers, Portsmouth

* Chantelle Clarke – Salon 141, Fareham College

* Tanya Nash – Tony Wood Hairdressing, Southsea

* Chris Newell – Aaron Smith Hairdressers, Crawley

* Emma Walsh – Andrew Smith Salon, Fareham

* Tazmine Graham – Arron Smith, Handcross

* Megan Watkinson – Aaron Smith Hairdressers, Crawley

* Zoe Philips – Vanilla Hair & Beauty, Portchester

Colour Technician of the Year

* Samantha Headen – Headmaster Hair Design, Stubbington

* Sianna Munday – Glamour Lengths, Lancing

* Fae Miles – Diamond Quay Hair & Beauty Lounge, Fareham

* Andrew Smith – Andrew Smith Salon, Fareham

* Tanahya Nash – Tony Wood Hairdressing, Southsea

* Lydia Wolfe – Tony Wood Hairdressing, Southsea

* Kayleigh Dickenson – Aaron Russell, Handcross

* Jordan Louise Ackerman – Smyth’s Hair, Portsmouth

* Cairo Paige – Vanilla Hair, Portchester

* Freya Camron – Aaron Russell Hairdressing, Handcross

* Samantha Greenway – Aaron Russell, Handcross

* Natasha Hampton – Strands Hairdressing, Whiteley

* Laura Golding – Aaron Russell, Handcross

Men’s Hairstylist/Barber

* Philippe Jason Woodbridge – Philippe Jason Ltd, Portchester

* Michael Baker – Pauper to King Barber Shop, Gosport

* Jamie Martin – The Barbership, Southsea

Hair Stylist of the Year

* Alex Cook – Whispers, Wickham

* Samantha Headen – Head Master Hair Design, Stubbington

* Michelle Calver – Michelle’s Hair & Beauty, Selsey

* Katie Louise Cook –KL&C Hairdressing (mobile)

* Fae Miles –Diamond Quay Hair & Beauty Lounge, Fareham

* Amelia Ford – Diamond Quay Hair & Beauty Lounge, Fareham

* Jenna Knight – Innovation, Stubbington

* Holly Randall – Vanilla Hair, Portchester

* Shannon Hardman – Fine to Fabulous Hair Beauty & Make-up, Hove

* Andrew Smith – Andrew Smith Salon, Fareham

* Leiana Ellery – Kate Preston Salons, Fareham

* Natalie Haslam – Tony Wood Hairdressing, Southsea

* Paris Farrow – Aaron Russell, Crawley

* Imogen Gerrish – Smyth’s Hair, Portsmouth

* Jade Finlay – Vanilla Hair, Portchester

* Vicky Newell – Aaron Russell, Handcross

* Amber Partington –Smyth’s Hair, Portsmouth

Hair Styling Specialist

* Katie Louise Collison – Kitty Boo Creative, Worthing

* Fae Miles – Diamond Quay Hair & Beauty Lounge, Fareham

* Natasha Chanel Semdo – Natasha Chanel Mobile & Bridal Hairdressing

* Amy Rawlings – Any Rawlings Bridal Hair, Worthing

* Andrew Pearce – The HairdressSir, Southsea

* Sam Hall – Chandler & Hall Salon, Southbourne

* Annette Bradford – Elegance Bridle Coiffure, Waterlooville

* Ingrid Watts – Fine to Fabulous Hair Beauty & Make-up, Hove

* Andrew Smith – Andrew Smith Salon, Fareham

* Jayne Freer – Tony Wood Hairdressing, Southsea

* Amber Partington – Smyth’s Hair, Portsmouth

Hair Salon of the Year

* Kate Preston Salons, Fareham

* Whispers, Wickham

* Diamond Quay Hair & Beauty Lounge, Fareham

* Vanilla Hair & Beauty, Portchester

* Fine to Fabulous Hair Beauty & Make-up, Hove

* Tony Wood Hairdressing, Southsea

* Smyth’s Hair, Portsmouth

Nail Technician of the Year

* Leanne Townsend – Harts & Bows, Burgess Hill

* Kirsty Hackham - Diamonds Beauty Rooms, Waterlooville

* Naringa Bige – Naringa Bige Beauty Home, Southsea

* Erin Searl – Nails by Erin, Fareham

* Lianne Chatfield Batchelor – Nails LCB, Havant

* Dana Squibb – Lillys Beauty Room, Gosport

* Jodie Prince –Vanilla Hair & Beauty, Waterlooville

Beauty Salon of the Year

* Michelle Calver – Michelle’s Hair & Beauty Salon, Selsey

* Ruth Corke –Profiles Hair & Beauty Salon, Hassocks

* Laura Cox – Westbourne Beauty Clinic

* Becci Gibbons – Diamond Quay Hair & Beauty Lounge, Fareham

* Naomi Smith – Diamonds Beauty Rooms, Waterlooville

* Linda Buckberry – Beauty Island Sanctuary, Worthing

* Celia Hancox – Estetica Health & Beauty, Midhurst

Beauty Therapist of the Year

* Daisy Manchip – Diamonds Beauty Rooms, Waterlooville

* Naomi Smith – Diamonds Beauty Rooms, Waterlooville

* Hannah Legge-Mabe – Diamonds Beauty Rooms, Waterlooville

* Leanne Macedo – Leanne Macedo Microblading and Beauty

* Clare Louise Diggins – Clanfield Extensions & Beauty, Clanfield

* Bekki Gibbons – Diamond Quay Hair & Beauty Lounge, Fareham

* Chloe Woodford – Salon 141, Fareham College

* Becky Graves, Westbourne Beauty Clinic

Apprentice of the Year

* Jenny Cornish – Kate Preston Salon, Fareham

* Ashley Caisley – Pauper to King Hair Salon, Gosport

* Shana Muscroft – Beautilicious Hair & Beauty, Gosport

* Beth Moret – Chandler & Hall, Southbourne

* Ceryce Dodds – Vanilla Hair & Beauty, Portchester

* Taylor Hoil – Salon 141, Fareham College

* Carla Louise Whiteford – Tony Wood Hairdressing, Southsea

* Elsie-May Simmonds – Tony Wood Hairdressing,Southsea

Training Centre of Excellence

* Billbird Hampshire, Fareham

* BC Beauty Training, Brighton

* Salon 141,Fareham College