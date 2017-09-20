There could be a Khaleesi in your child’s class...

AMONG the list of names released yesterday, there are a few that may be familiar to Games of Thrones fans.

In the next few years primary school teachers can expect to see the name Khaleesi appear on registers with 69 children being named after the title of Emilia Clark’s character Daenerys Targaryen.

Daenerys itself was less popular with four baby girls receiving the name.

Peter Dinklage’s character Tyrion Lannister has been a fan favourite since the show premiered in 2011 – and in 2016 11 baby boys were named after the central character

Fans of the show haven’t been put off by Ramsay Bolton’s antics, with eight parents naming their child after the villain – Joffrey however remains out of the question for parents, and didn’t feature at all.

Sansa and Arya were at each other’s throats for much of season seven – Arya comes out on top on the baby name front however, with 302 girls and 21 boys receiving the name, compared to five baby Sansas.

Brother Bran‘s name was used four times.

Twenty-seven boys were named Jon in 2016 – although it’s unclear if any were inspired by Jon Snow.

Similarly, there were 63 babies called Ned (as in Ned Stark), but it’s traditionally short for Edward.

Theon also proved popular, with 34 baby boys receiving the name, while 68 named their daughter after his sister Yara Greyjoy. Unsurprisingly, no parents opted to name their child Reek.

Gwendoline Christie’s Brienne of Tarth was chosen by three proud parents, while fellow guardian of Arya, Sandor ‘The Hound’ Clegane proved slightly more popular with four sets of parents naming their baby after the scarred hero. Cersei, Samwell, Bronn, Night King, Hodor and Drogon were just some of the names that parents steered clear of in 2016.

