This is the moment a cheeky fox felt a bit peckish – when it leapt on top of a BIRD TABLE in search of food.

The crafty animal was videoed balancing on the narrow bird feeder yesterday (Fri) morning while it scoffed nuts left out for the birds. Stunned Philip Goodger, 23, captured the fox in the back garden of his home in Great Glen, Leics. The factory manager said: “We were coming down for breakfast at 8.30am and my sister shouted that there was something on the bird table.