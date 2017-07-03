WATCH: Tennis fan builds replica of Wimbledon's Centre Court - from 12,000 TOOTHPICKS.

Wimbledon starts today and one tennis super fan has painstakingly constructed the world's first replica of Wimbledon's iconic Centre Court - from 12,000 TOOTHPICKS.

The replica of Wimbledon's iconic Centre Court built from 12,000 TOOTHPICKS.

Forklift truck driver Shaminder Singh, 31, of Coventry, started his project 10 months ago and has spent 40 hours a WEEK patiently cutting and gluing tens of thousands of toothpicks. And he finished just in time for the start of the famous tournament.

Video: SWNS