WATCH: Tennis fan builds replica of Wimbledon's Centre Court - from 12,000 TOOTHPICKS.

Wimbledon starts today and one tennis super fan has painstakingly constructed the world's first replica of Wimbledon's iconic Centre Court - from 12,000 TOOTHPICKS.
Wimbledon starts today and one tennis super fan has painstakingly constructed the world's first replica of Wimbledon's iconic Centre Court - from 12,000 TOOTHPICKS.
Forklift truck driver Shaminder Singh, 31, of Coventry, started his project 10 months ago and has spent 40 hours a WEEK patiently cutting and gluing tens of thousands of toothpicks. And he finished just in time for the start of the famous tournament.
Video: SWNS