Young soldiers to set out on an international voyage

OVER the next 12 months 180 soldiers will be embarking on an epic voyage in a test of endurance and stamina.

Her Majesty’s Sail Training Craft ‘Discoverer’ will cast off from the Joint Services Adventurous Sail Training Centre in Gosport on Exercise PACIFIC LONGBOW.

The expedition will see the young soldiers circle the Atlantic and loop the Pacific Ocean, taking in numerous exotic ports of call such as St Lucia, the Galapagos Islands and Guatemala.

The send-off from Gosport on Friday will be attended by senior military figures and family of the initial crew.

The boat will receive a traditional seafarer’s blessing by a military chaplain before she casts off.