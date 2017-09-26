Person taken to hospital after two-vehicle collision on Leigh Park roundabout

Have your say

A PERSON was taken to hospital this morning following a two-vehicle collision in Leigh Park.

Firefighters had to extract the person from a car after the incident on the mini-roundabout at Stockheath Road and Somborne Drive at 10.32 this morning.

Three fire appliances attended the scene including a specialist vehicle from Cosham fire station.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Police said that the person who was extricated from the vehicle received 'minor injuries' in the collision.