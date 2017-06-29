Pfizer staff lend green fingers to Havant garden project

Staff from pharmaceutical giant Pfizer gave up their time to give the garden of a residential care home a makeover.

A team of volunteers powered through the recent heatwave in the residents’ garden at West Street home – a crisis and assessment unit in Havant.

This effort followed the volunteers’ uncovering of a secret garden at the residential home near the town centre in April, where they discovered parts of the garden that had not been seen for several years.

Returning to the garden earlier this month, a team of nine Pfizer employees rolled their sleeves back up to cut back more overgrown bushes and pull out some tough tree roots.

They also showed their horticultural skills in weeding and trimming the flower beds, before repainting the garden furniture for the West Street residents’ enjoyment.

Among the volunteers was Jane Finch, a quality specialist for the Havant-based firm, which regularly takes part in a programme of events set up by Community First.

She said: ‘It’s been a really hot day but we’ve enjoyed our time here at West Street.

‘It’s been good to be able to make this a nice space for the residents and the staff that work here who do not necessarily get the time to do this job themselves.

‘It’s amazing how much work can get done with a large group of people in one morning.’

West Street offers a range of services, including long stay care, for adults with learning disabilities.

Karen McKnight, the home’s senior residential service officer, expressed her gratitude for the volunteers’ ‘wonderful’ help.

‘We really appreciate everything they have done to totally transform and reclaim our garden.

‘We will now be able to continue the work turning it into a beautiful sensory garden for the residents to enjoy.’