Police confirm death after man airlifted from ship

A MAN who was rescued from a supply ship by a search and rescue coastguard helicopter has died.

Two crew members from the ship tried to resuscitate the man at around 6am on Monday morning before he was airlifted to St Mary’s Hospital on the Isle of Wight.

Police confirmed that the man had died.

A spokeswoman said: ‘The man was taken to St Mary’s Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

‘ Officers from Hampshire Constabulary attended the ship to establish the circumstances of the death.

‘The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.’