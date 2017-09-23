Police reveal that ‘hazardous material’ find has closed the M3

Have your say

DETAILS have emerged about an incident that has seen a motorway closed for eight hours.

Police say they were called at 3.49am to reports of potential hazardous material in the road.

A spokesman said: ‘Our officers are working alongside partners from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team to establish exactly what it is.’

Nobody has been hurt in the incident.

The road is still closed at the moment - with delays estimated at five hours southbound and two hours northbound.

The spokesman added: ‘We will endeavour to get the material cleared as soon as possible.’