Police say Portsmouth crash driver in Jaguar had a lucky escape after hitting lamp post

POLICE officers called to an overturned car in Portsmouth this morning say the driver had a lucky escape.

The car flipped over on the Western Road at about 7.30am, on the city-bound side between the former Johnson and Johnson junction and the roundabout for Lakeside Northarbour. A police spokeswoman said the car had hit a lamp-post.

Twitter account Hants Road Policing tweeted a picture and wrote: ‘Driver has had a lucky escape. Please drive carefully and to the conditions.’

A spokeswoman for South Central Ambulance Service said that the driver of the car was the only person in the vehicle and had suffered minor injuries, and was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital.

She said that the driver was also treated at the scene by paramedics.