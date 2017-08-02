Police seize three bikes as part of its motorcycle-related nuisance operation in Havant

POLICE have seized three motorbikes and issued four people with a summons for a number of offences, as part of motorcycle-related nuisance campaign Operation Herd.

It’s been months since the campaign, to tackle the behaviour at Dunsbury Hill Farm was launched, and Havant’s Neighbourhood Policing Team are continuing to tackle the problem.

The campaign is a direct response to the forty-three reports made to police between August 2016 and January 2017, of mopeds, motorbikes, mini motos, and GoPeds causing a nuisance on land south of the A3(M).

Since the operation was launched three motorbikes have been seized and four people have been issued a summons for offences including driving without licences and without appropriate safety equipment.

Two males were fined £45 and £50, and other cases are still making their way through the court process.

Sergeant Garry Smith said: ‘Our work which is being led by PCSO Jason Boulton is continuing to tackle this kind of nuisance behaviour and take these bikes out of circulation.

‘It’s part of our commitment to make the streets of the borough safer.

Working with partners, including Havant Borough Council’s Environmental Health Team, we’ve identified a number of people and vehicles we believe to have been involved in causing this problem at Dunsbury Hill Farm.

‘The message is clear, we will take action. This includes seizing bikes or sending people to court, to ensure that the area is safe for all residents.’

Many of the reports received by police have related to teenagers using a field as an impromptu racetrack with no regard to other members of the public.

Offences including riding without a helmet, driving elsewhere than on a road, and failing to stop for police are of concern to officers.

Officers are continuing to undertake high visibility patrols and stop checks in the problem area and can use Section 59 warnings and seize vehicles involved in committing offences where appropriate.

Sgt Smith added: ‘I’d urge anyone reporting these issues to us to provide as detailed a description of the rider and the bike as possible. ‘Members of the public indicating where vehicles have been heading when they have seen them has also aided our enquiries significantly.’

To keep up to date with incidents in the area please follow the Havant police Twitter account: @HavantPolice