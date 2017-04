A SERIES of community action team meetings are to be held about the 6,000-home new town Welborne.

The meetings, run by Fareham Borough Council, are taking place at: Ferneham Hall on Wednesday, April 26 at 7pm; Funtley Social Club on Friday, April 28 at 6pm; Knowle Village Hall on Friday, May 5 at 5.30pm; and the Wickham Centre on Monday, May 8 at 7pm.

The outline application, by Buckland Development Limited, seeks to build 6,000 homes north of Fareham. Call 01329 236100 for more details.