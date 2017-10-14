Council launches Walktober campaign to get people walking to school and work this October

PARENTS are encouraged to leave the car at home and walk children to school this month.

Hampshire County Council has given the advice to celebrate International Walk to School month.

The month-long campaign celebrates the importance of walking to school for health, safety and the environment.

Councillor Rob Humby, executive member for transport said: ‘We can all do our bit to improve local air quality by the way we choose to travel – and we’re keen to encourage everyone to try different options on their daily commute to walk and school, and leave the car at home if they can.’

The council’s My Journey team is encouraging schools to promote walking to parents and pupils, through a variety of events and competitions.