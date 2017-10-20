Cycling improvements in Portsmouth set for cash boost

CYCLING improvements in the city are set to receive a bumper cash boost.

Portsmouth City Council’s councillors unanimously agreed to look at spending 10 per cent of its annual transport budget on improving the city’s cycling facilities.

Councillors agreed to the notion during a debate on whether the council should look at making Portsmouth Cycle Forum’s strategy ‘A city to share’ council policy.

The debate during full council on Tuesday resulted in the agreement that the council would continue its own cycling strategy but that it would be drawn up in consultation with stakeholders, such as the cycling forum.

The initial motion put to councillors would have only seen five per cent of the transport budget spent on cycling.