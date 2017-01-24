Fareham MP welcomes government bill aimed at improving lives of young people

FAREHAM MP Suella Fernandes has welcomed the progress of a bill that would see the National Citizen Service become a permanent feature for young people in Britain.

National Citizen Service (NCS) is a full-time programme aimed at 15 to 17-year-olds and consists of courses for young people in England and Northern Ireland.

So far, the NCS has supported young people to donate over three million hours of volunteering to their local communities. This summer saw the biggest participation in the scheme to date, with over 1,400 young people from across Hampshire taking part.

The NCS bill is making its way through parliament having passed its second reading in the House of Commons and moving to Committee Stage, where MPs from all parties examine the detail of the Bill and take evidence.

The NCS Trust, which manages the scheme, will be given a Royal Charter and a clear mission to make NCS accessible to all, particularly those from deprived backgrounds. The Bill would also enable more young people, and their parents or carers, to hear about NCS and how it can benefit them.

Miss Fernandes said: ‘Schemes like the NCS are exactly what make communities thrive, and this is why I am proud to support the NCS Bill. As a country, it is vital that we think of new and innovative ways of bringing people together.’