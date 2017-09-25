Five days left for town consultation

THE consultation period for Gosport Borough Council’s redevelopment plan will come to an end on Friday.

Residents are being urged to have their say on the council’s proposed ideas for the town, which include a redevelopment of the Gosport Bus Station.

Chairman of the council’s economic development board Cllr Stephen Philpott said: ‘We really do want to hear people’s views, for or against our ideas, because this will help us produce the final document.

‘The SPD is designed to show landowners and developers the kind of proposals we’d like to see them put forward.

‘It’s important for local people to take the opportunity to have their say on the vision for the area.’

Goals for the town’s redevelopment include more jobs and homes, new shops and new community facilities.

To read the Supplementary Planning Document and to fill out an online form, go to gosport.gov.uk/waterfrontspd.

People can also access these services by going to their local library, or at the town hall in Gosport High Street.