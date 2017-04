A COUNCILLOR will once again campaign to win a parliamentary seat in the upcoming General Election.

Cllr John Perry, the Havant Ukip group leader, will run against Tory Alan Mak once again this June.

Cllr Perry came second to Mr Mak during the 2015 election, beating the Labour and the Liberal Democrat candidates with 20 per cent of the vote but missing out by around 14,000 votes.