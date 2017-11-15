INTERNATIONAL: Australia votes 'yes' for same-sex marriage

AUSTRALIA has voted in favour of legalising same-sex marraige.

A total of 61.6 per cent voted in favour of it in a non-binding survey with the yes vote winning across the country's six states.

Malcolm Turnbull, the country's prime minister, said it was time for the Australian parliament to act on the nation's wishes.

He said: 'Australians have voted yes for fairness, they have voted yes for commitment, they have voted yes for love.

'Now it is up to us here in the parliament of Australia to get on with it, to get on with the job people have asked us to do and get it done this year, before Christmas.

'That must be our commitment.

'I know that many people - a minority obviously - voted no. But we are a fair nation - there's nothing more Australian than a fair go, than equality, than mutual respect.'

The total turnout for the vote was 79.5 per cent.

A change of law will need to be approved by parliament.