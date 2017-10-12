Meals on Wheels service in Sussex scoops top gong

Have your say

A SERVICE providing hot meals to needy residents has been recognised for its outstanding service at a national awards ceremony.

The West Sussex Meals on Wheels won The Meals on Wheels Award category at the The National Association of Care Catering’s awards.

The service supports scores of elderly and disabled residents to have healthy dinners, 365 days a year.

In the past 12 months the service has grown by 10 per cent, now providing 150,000 meals a year, plus 20,000 meals each year to day centres.

The judges praised the outstanding service provided by the West Sussex County Council-backed provision.

Amanda Jupp, cabinet member for adults and health, said: ‘Receiving this award is the icing on the cake and it demonstrates the big impact the service has on those residents who rely on the meals.’