Meon Valley seat to be scrapped amid election shake-up for Portsmouth area

The Meon Valley parliamentary seat will be scrapped for the next general election as part of constituency boundary changes announced today.
The seat, which has electoral wards in East Hampshire, Havant and Winchester districts, currently has George Hollingbery as its MP.
The boundary changes will be swallowed up by surrounding constituencies, including Havant and Portsmouth North.
Meanwhile, the Isle of Wight - which is currently one of the largest constituencies in the UK - will be split into two seats.
Most constituencies are affected by the bid to cut the number of MPs in the Commons and create equal-sized seats.
The number of MPs would be cut from 533 to 501 in England, from 40 to 29 in Wales, from 59 to 53 in Scotland and from 18 to 17 in Northern Ireland.
After a previous reform attempt was scuppered by the Lib Dems in coalition, the Conservatives promised to ‘address the unfairness of the current Parliamentary boundaries’ in their 2015 general election manifesto.
A public consultation is under way into the reforms, with final proposals due in October 2018. If agreed by parliament the new boundaries would be in place by the 2020 general election.
List of Commons constituencies as set out in the initial proposals of the current review, covering unchanged, amended and new seats and their electorates.
SOUTH EAST BOUNDARY CHANGES
1. Aldershot BC 74,715
2. Arundel & South Downs CC 74,331
3. Ashford CC 71, 303
4. Aylesbury CC 77,715
5. Banbury & Bicester CC 78,250
6. Basingstoke BC 78,026
7. Beaconsfield CC 73,984
8. Bexhill & Battle CC 73,474
9. Bognor Regis & Littlehampton CC 78,189
10. Bracknell CC 76,917
11. Brighton Central & Hove BC 78,387
12. Brighton East & Newhaven BC 71,505
13. Brighton North BC 75,072
14. Buckingham CC 77,080
15. Canterbury & Faversham CC 72,011
16. Chatham & The Mallings CC 75,494
17. Chesham & Amersham CC 77,089
18. Chichester CC 75,087
19. Crawley BC 74,325
20. Dartford CC 72,180
21. Dover CC 76,650
22. East Hampshire CC 72,314
23. East Surrey CC 77,146
24. East Worthing & Shoreham BC 71,723
25. Eastbourne BC 74,670
26. Eastleigh BC 77,814
27. Epsom & Ewell BC 77,417
28. Esher & Walton BC 74,117
29. Fareham BC 77,933
30. Folkestone & Hythe CC 77,333
31. Gillingham & Rainham BC 75,283
32. Gosport BC 72,357
33. Gravesham CC 76,583
34. Guildford CC 74,077
35. Hastings and Rye CC 71,672
36. Havant BC 77,739
37. Henley & Thame CC 77,517
38. High Weald CC 74,102
39. Horsham CC 73,653
40. Isle of Wight East CC 53,268
41. Isle of Wight West CC 52,180
42. Lewes & Uckfield CC 77,046
43. Maidenhead CC 71,834
44. Maidstone CC 71,284
45. Mid Sussex CC 77,031
46. Milton Keynes Bletchley BC 74,374
47. Milton Keynes Newport Pagnell CC 78,294
48. Mole Valley CC 73,419
49. New Forest East CC 72,520
50. New Forest West CC 71,289
51. Newbury CC 76,793
52. North East Hampshire CC 71,949
53. North Kent Coastal CC 75,023
54. North West Hampshire CC 78,317
55. Oxford East BC 76,194
56. Oxford West & Abingdon CC 75,606
57. Portsmouth North BC 75,213
58. Portsmouth South BC 74,253
59. Reading East BC 72,024
60. Reading West BC 72,101
61. Reigate BC 71,778
62. Rochester & Strood CC 78,455
63. Runnymede & Weybridge CC 71,724
64. Sevenoaks CC 76,611
65. Sittingbourne & Sheppey CC 75,638
66. Slough BC 71,317
67. South West Surrey CC 74,494
68. Southampton Itchen BC 75,474
69. Southampton Test BC 72,705
70. Spelthorne BC 74,558
71. Surrey Heath CC 74,975
72. Test Valley CC 74,805
73. Thanet East BC 78,130
74. Tonbridge & The Weald CC 71,575
75. Tunbridge Wells CC 73,871
76. Wantage CC 75,312
77. Winchester CC 76,083
78. Windsor CC 74,185
79. Witney CC 78,455
80. Woking CC 72,819
81. Wokingham CC 72,505
82. Worthing West BC 74,210
83. Wycombe CC 77,998