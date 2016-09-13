Meon Valley seat to be scrapped amid election shake-up for Portsmouth area

The Meon Valley parliamentary seat will be scrapped for the next general election as part of constituency boundary changes announced today.

The seat, which has electoral wards in East Hampshire, Havant and Winchester districts, currently has George Hollingbery as its MP.

The boundary changes will be swallowed up by surrounding constituencies, including Havant and Portsmouth North.

Meanwhile, the Isle of Wight - which is currently one of the largest constituencies in the UK - will be split into two seats.

Most constituencies are affected by the bid to cut the number of MPs in the Commons and create equal-sized seats.

The number of MPs would be cut from 533 to 501 in England, from 40 to 29 in Wales, from 59 to 53 in Scotland and from 18 to 17 in Northern Ireland.

After a previous reform attempt was scuppered by the Lib Dems in coalition, the Conservatives promised to ‘address the unfairness of the current Parliamentary boundaries’ in their 2015 general election manifesto.

A public consultation is under way into the reforms, with final proposals due in October 2018. If agreed by parliament the new boundaries would be in place by the 2020 general election.

List of Commons constituencies as set out in the initial proposals of the current review, covering unchanged, amended and new seats and their electorates.

SOUTH EAST BOUNDARY CHANGES

1. Aldershot BC 74,715

2. Arundel & South Downs CC 74,331

3. Ashford CC 71, 303

4. Aylesbury CC 77,715

5. Banbury & Bicester CC 78,250

6. Basingstoke BC 78,026

7. Beaconsfield CC 73,984

8. Bexhill & Battle CC 73,474

9. Bognor Regis & Littlehampton CC 78,189

10. Bracknell CC 76,917

11. Brighton Central & Hove BC 78,387

12. Brighton East & Newhaven BC 71,505

13. Brighton North BC 75,072

14. Buckingham CC 77,080

15. Canterbury & Faversham CC 72,011

16. Chatham & The Mallings CC 75,494

17. Chesham & Amersham CC 77,089

18. Chichester CC 75,087

19. Crawley BC 74,325

20. Dartford CC 72,180

21. Dover CC 76,650

22. East Hampshire CC 72,314

23. East Surrey CC 77,146

24. East Worthing & Shoreham BC 71,723

25. Eastbourne BC 74,670

26. Eastleigh BC 77,814

27. Epsom & Ewell BC 77,417

28. Esher & Walton BC 74,117

29. Fareham BC 77,933

30. Folkestone & Hythe CC 77,333

31. Gillingham & Rainham BC 75,283

32. Gosport BC 72,357

33. Gravesham CC 76,583

34. Guildford CC 74,077

35. Hastings and Rye CC 71,672

36. Havant BC 77,739

37. Henley & Thame CC 77,517

38. High Weald CC 74,102

39. Horsham CC 73,653

40. Isle of Wight East CC 53,268

41. Isle of Wight West CC 52,180

42. Lewes & Uckfield CC 77,046

43. Maidenhead CC 71,834

44. Maidstone CC 71,284

45. Mid Sussex CC 77,031

46. Milton Keynes Bletchley BC 74,374

47. Milton Keynes Newport Pagnell CC 78,294

48. Mole Valley CC 73,419

49. New Forest East CC 72,520

50. New Forest West CC 71,289

51. Newbury CC 76,793

52. North East Hampshire CC 71,949

53. North Kent Coastal CC 75,023

54. North West Hampshire CC 78,317

55. Oxford East BC 76,194

56. Oxford West & Abingdon CC 75,606

57. Portsmouth North BC 75,213

58. Portsmouth South BC 74,253

59. Reading East BC 72,024

60. Reading West BC 72,101

61. Reigate BC 71,778

62. Rochester & Strood CC 78,455

63. Runnymede & Weybridge CC 71,724

64. Sevenoaks CC 76,611

65. Sittingbourne & Sheppey CC 75,638

66. Slough BC 71,317

67. South West Surrey CC 74,494

68. Southampton Itchen BC 75,474

69. Southampton Test BC 72,705

70. Spelthorne BC 74,558

71. Surrey Heath CC 74,975

72. Test Valley CC 74,805

73. Thanet East BC 78,130

74. Tonbridge & The Weald CC 71,575

75. Tunbridge Wells CC 73,871

76. Wantage CC 75,312

77. Winchester CC 76,083

78. Windsor CC 74,185

79. Witney CC 78,455

80. Woking CC 72,819

81. Wokingham CC 72,505

82. Worthing West BC 74,210

83. Wycombe CC 77,998