MP talks trade in visit to America

FAREHAM MP Suella Fernandes has been spending time across the pond to learn more about future trading opportunities between the UK and USA.

Suella was matched with a counterpart in the House of Representatives, congressman Jeff Fortenberry, representative for Nebraska.

Mr Fortenberry hosted Ms Fernandes in Nebraska to provide insight into American politics at a local level – before she visited Washington, DC, for meetings on US-UK collaboration on trade and business.

Ms Fernandes said: ‘There are huge opportunities for growth for businesses in Fareham that export services and goods, the US will be a very large and lucrative export market for the UK.

‘That is why securing a good trade deal and working to strengthen our already strong relations is so important, and this was really the focus of our talks.

‘We had a great response from the members of congress, who expressed a clear desire to trade more with the UK.’