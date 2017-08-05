MP urges people to become Disability Confident

GOSPORT MP Caroline Dinenage has undertaken the Disability Confident Summer Challenge – and is encouraging local businesses to sign up.

The challenge is part of a national campaign which supports employers to increase the diversity of their workforce and offer opportunities to disabled jobseekers.

More than 4,500 businesses have signed up across the UK.

Ms Dinenage said: ‘Disabled people make up a fifth of the working-age population, and our local employers could be missing out on a large proportion of the talent in our community.

‘I am hoping that this will be the start of lots more Gosport employers becoming disability confident and improving the opportunities for local disabled people to realise their potential in the workplace.’