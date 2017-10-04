NATIONAL: Prankster who disrupted PM’s speech with to give her P45 had ‘legitimate accreditation’ to be there

PRIME Minister Theresa May’s speech at the Conservative Party conference was disrupted by prankster Lee Nelson.

The comedian, whose real name is Simon Brodkin, handed the Tory leader a P45 unemployment slip in what appeared to be a publicity stunt, before being bundled away by security.

He told Mrs May that the P45, usually given to someone who is leaving employment, was from Boris Johnson.

After he was taken away by security, Mrs May joked to the crowd that the only P45 she wanted to give out was from Jeremy Corbyn.

Greater Manchester Police said the comedian had ‘legitimate accreditation’ to be there and has now been released after being arrested to prevent a breach of the peace.