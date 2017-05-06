New interchange hub at The Hard to open this weekend

THE new transport interchange at The Hard in Portsmouth will be opening this weekend.

To begin with only the terminal building will be open with buses still stopping outside as they do now.

Services offered to the public in the new building, which opens tomorrow, include a First travel centre for bus and National Express information and tickets, visitor information, a gift stand, toilets, seats and refreshments.

Buses and coaches will start using the bays from May 14. The 10 bays all have real-time information screens to show arrival times and will be used by First Bus, Stagecoach, National Express, Megabus and Park & Ride.

All the access routes in and around the interchange will also be open again from Sunday except the public areas at the front of the site which are due to be completed by the end of the month.

Extra staff will on hand to answer any questions.

Alan Cufley, Portsmouth City Council’s director of transport, environment and business support, said: ‘We hope residents and visitors will see what a huge improvement the new interchange has made to this crucial gateway to our city.

‘It will better link people to buses, trains and ferries; make the site easier to navigate; enable everyone to share the space more safely; and make the area look more welcoming.’

The project was funded by the Solent Local Enterprise Partnership and the council.