Plans for £900m Solent Combined Authority ‘dead in the water’

A £900M deal to bring greater powers from central government to the Solent area have been scrapped, The News has learnt.

Proposals for the SCA would have included Portsmouth City Council, Southampton City Council and the Isle of Wight Council as a form of ‘devolved cabinet’ that would see the three council leaders sit on a board that would have control over government money.

All three councils had agreed to joining the SCA last year with the option open to borough and district councils to join once it has been established.

However, The News understands that after Hampshire County Council objected to other local authorities in south Hampshire joining the proposed authority, the deal was subsequently scuppered.

Portsmouth City Council is keen to continue to bring forward a devolution deal for the city and other options are now set to be explored.

The proposed deal would have seen the combined authority handed £30m a year for the next 30 years to improve infrastructure, transport, housing and provide training, skills and support for businesses.

A directly elected mayor was part of the plans.