POLL: Do you think Theresa May is right to call a snap general election?

Theresa May has called for a snap general election to be held in June - but do you think she’s made the right decision?

The prime minister had previously said she would not call for another election until 2020.

The News readers have been having their say on Facebook.

Terry Moore commented: ‘Absolutely she will get elected, who is there to oppose her? Labour, Liberals, not a chance. Very clever move on the part of Mrs May.’

Ruth Appleby said: ‘Probably a strategically correct move, given the disarray in the opposition parties.

‘When she wins we will have another five years - two for the Brexit negotiations, and three more for getting the county back as it should be.’

And Scott Daryle James Matthews posted: ‘A very clever woman , landslide victory coming her way.’

But Keir Lyons said: ‘Waste of time and money. She will be elected, who else is there?’