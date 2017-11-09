Portsmouth councillor will need ‘a few days’ to consider homelessness role exit

PORTSMOUTH’s homelessness champion will take ‘a few days’ to consider his position.

Councillor Paul Godier said on Tuesday night that his position seemed ‘untenable’ in light of ‘political games’ that he had experienced in the city’s handling of the issue.

Speaking to The News yesterday, Cllr Godier, who was given the title earlier this year, said: ‘I need a few days to consider my position on it.

‘I have worked really well with 90 per cent of the council on tackling the issues, but it is just a select few that have made it difficult and I feel that it is my duty in the role to ensure cross-party unity.’

He was handed the role after a former cross-party Homeless Working Group was disbanded this summer.