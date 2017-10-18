Prime minister supports church’s plans to combat modern slavery

Have your say

PRIME Minister Theresa May has backed a Church of England project which aims to combat modern slavery.

The Clewer Initiative, launched at Lambeth Palace in London yesterday, is being support by the Diocese of Portsmouth.

The three-year programme aims to help victims of modern slavery as well as identify where it is taking place in communities.

In giving her support for the scheme, Mrs May said it was important to ‘shine a light on this hidden crime’.

She added: ‘Tackling modern slavery is one of my priorities as prime minister.’

As well as Portsmouth, the project is being supported by dioceses in Liverpool, Southwell, Guildford and Derby. The aim is for all 12,000 Church of England parishes to be involved.